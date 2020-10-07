Karnataka govt mulls tie-up with firms to nab cybercriminals

With the internet rendering borders redundant, cybercrime has been posing a huge challenge to law enforcement agencies, as a criminal sitting in one corner of the globe can rip off an individual in another part of the world with ease.

Now, the Karnataka government is mulling a framework agreement under which it will seek assistance from global companies to bring criminals to book.

In case a cybercrime originates from outside the country, authorities will approach a company with offices in both Bengaluru and the country of origin, which is expected to help in nabbing cybercriminals quickly.

Finer details of the process are being worked out, said authorities.

The proposal for such an agreement was revealed during the launch of the cybersecurity awareness month.

Additional DGP (CID) Umesh Kumar, who also supervises the cybercrime division, said that perpetrators of cybercrime hailed from different countries in a large number of cases.

Explaining the challenges in nabbing such culprits, Kumar said that Bengaluru can seek assistance from global firms.

"Many companies have their units in the city, and similarly in a country where a cybercrime affecting citizens is being perpetrated. If the firms can help in providing legal assistance in such countries, it will help law enforcement agencies," he said.

Such an agreement, Umesh said, would help in reducing the number of offenses.

The government is also seeking assistance from the industry in tackling cybercrime as "cybercriminals were more tech-savvy than the cops", Kumar said.

He called upon cybersecurity professionals in the industry to develop expertise to tackle such crimes.

According to Karthik Bappanad, who heads the Centre of Excellence in Cyber Security, any such agreement will involve easing the process of deportation of criminals outside the country, adding that the agreement would be based on the recommendations of the cybercrime division of the Karnataka police.