Karnataka govt not to challenge HC order scrapping ACB, says Araga Jnanendra

The state government will not approach the Supreme Court challenging the order of the Karnataka High Court scrapping the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has said.

“The BJP manifesto itself speaks about strengthening the Lokayukta institution. Therefore, there is no point in moving the Supreme Court. The issue was discussed in the Cabinet meeting also,” Jnanendra said. He was speaking to reporters here on Tuesday.

The Home Minister said that any decision in the matter will be according to law and talks were on in this regard at the government level.

He said that the Kodagu district administration decided to clamp ban orders to ensure law and order. “The government will not allow Kodagu Chalo organised by the Congress and the protest called by BJP legislators.”

Araga said that the government has given permission for setting up a Forensic Science University in Karnataka. The varsity will be first of its kind in South India, he added.