Karnataka govt notifies new minimum wages 

The new wages have come into effect from July 28 when they were notified

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Aug 04 2022, 22:30 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2022, 04:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Labour department has notified revised minimum wages for workers performing various roles in urban local bodies (ULB) and panchayat raj institutions. This includes the BBMP. For example, chemists and sanitary supervisors in the BBMP and other ULBs will get a minimum wage of Rs 17,955.52.

Clerks, computer/data entry operators, lab technicians and assistant librarians will get Rs 16,564.02. Drivers-cum-operators will receive Rs 15,777.52; drivers Rs 15,112.02; cleaners Rs 13,974.62; mechanics, plumbers, watermen, valvemen Rs 14,657.72; attenders, gardeners, watchmen Rs 13,974.62; street sweepers, waste workers Rs 17,306.52. The new wages have come into effect from July 28 when they were notified. 

Karnataka News
Minimum wage

