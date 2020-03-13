Karnataka govt orders shutdown of pubs, malls, theatres; bans mass gatherings over coronavirus scare

The government on Friday pressed the emergency button, directing for shut down of malls, theatres and other commercial establishments where mass gathering takes place for a week amidst the ongoing coronavirus scare. The order will come into effect from Saturday.

In a four-page order issued in the afternoon, the government indicated that no more chances can be taken in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19.

READ: Coronavirus FAQs: All you need to know about the new pandemic COVID-19

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa sought to reassure the public that the measures were being enforced for their own safety and that they will be reviewed after one week.

The direction applies to mall, theatres, pubs and other establishments where people come in contact with each other. Similarly, all colleges and universities have been told to shut down for a week.

The 13 rules include restrictions on even private events like wedding or birthday parties directing the organising parties to ensure that such events do not lead to coming to gether of a large number of people. In other words, weddings can be conducted as a small family event with not more than 100 persons in attendance.

No right of refusal

No person suspected to be infected with the coronavirus will be allowed to right of refusal to treatment. The government has made quarantine of such persons mandatory, regardless of his/her consent.

Further, the order empowers local authorities to enforce such restrictions, including barring entry of vehicles into such areas to shutting down of the entire areas where a person has tested positive for COVID-19, to make sure that the virus will not spread to others.

While not making it a direction, the government also suggested to IT-BT companies to allow their employees to work from home for a week.