Karnataka govt planning to ban doctors at medical colleges from private practice: Sudhakar

Karnataka's Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr K Sudhakar on Friday said that the government is contemplating completely banning private practice by doctors coming under the department of medical education.

“This is to increase their efficiency and working capacity and ensure their services are available to the poor. It has come to our notice that these doctors indulged in private practice during working hours. While a biometric system is already in place, we are even planning to utilise GPS services to monitor them in this regard” Sudhakar said.

Sudhakar was speaking to media persons in Mysuru, a day after holding the Mysuru divisional level review meeting of personnel of departments of health and family welfare, and medical education.

Sudhakar said that the deans of medical colleges are being asked to hold review meetings of heads of various departments on each Friday to ensure they serve well and there is a good treatment for the poor.