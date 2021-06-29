Karnataka govt revises labour aid rates

: In some good news, the state government has revised the rates of financial assistance offered by the Karnataka Labour Welfare Board, which is expected to benefit nearly 41 lakh workers.

According to Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar, the monthly wage limit has been raised from Rs 15,000 to Rs 21,000 for parents whose children are to receive financial assistance for education.

Financial aid for medical purposes for labourers has been revised from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000. Similarly, accident aid is up from Rs 3,000 to Rs 10,000 and last rites aid from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000.

Trade unions and associations will get Rs 1 lakh (from Rs 30,000) every year to conduct medical examination camps. The annual sports competition will receive Rs 1 lakh from Rs 50,000.

The government has also introduced a new component for women labourers. They will receive an allowance of Rs 10,000 for the delivery of the first and second child.