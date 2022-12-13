Karnataka govt school students forced to make toilets out of sarees

The deplorable condition of a Shivamogga school is such, that its thirteen girl students are forced to attend nature calls in a temporary compound in an open field with walls made of a saree.

The government primary school at Elige village in Shivamogga's Sagar taluk, which has a majority of students belonging to scheduled tribes community, has had no permanent teachers for eight years. It lacks basic amenities like potable water and toilets. A grant was issued to build toilets in the school, but the local administration has ignored it. So, it is not surprising that the students had to get creative.

Mid-day meal staff said they don't even get potable water even to prepare meals. They have to fetch water from far-off places every day.

Suresh, a resident of the village, said even the classrooms where students study are in a dilapidated condition. Despite several appeals, authorities concerned did not take any step in this regard.

Deputy Director of Public Instruction Department C R Parameshwarappa promised that he would direct the officials concerned to provide basic facilities in the school and initiate the construction of a new school building in the village.