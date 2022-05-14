Karnataka govt schools to welcome kids with sweet dish

The students of government schools will be welcomed back with sweet dishes on the reopening day.

The schools are set to reopen on May 16.

The department of primary and secondary education has issued a circular instructing school authorities to prepare at least one sweet dish along with the midday meal served on first day of the school.

As per the circular, the Ksheera Bhagya and midday meal schemes will be operational from day one of the reopening.

Along with sweet dish, the schools have been advised to decorate the schools and create a festive mood.

A majority of the schools have already completed the cleaning and sanitisation. Considering the learning gap occurred due to Covid-19 pandemic for the last two years the government has decided to cut short the summer holidays by 15 days.

For the first one month there will be a learning recovery programme and after June 15, the regular classes will be conducted for the current syllabus.

Meanwhile, the schools have been asked to conduct admission campaigns between May 17 and 20 by visiting the households and enrolling kids to schools.