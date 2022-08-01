Karnataka govt to amend certain laws for Bhovis' welfare

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday stated that the state government would amend relevant laws to ensure that people of Bhovi community do not face any harassment or legal complications while working as stonemasons, their traditional occupation.

Releasing the souvenir at Shivayogi Sri Siddarameshwara's 60th Car Festival and Siddarameshwara Swamiji’s 20th Smaranotsava in the premises of Shivayoga Mandir, organised by Bhovi Gurupeeta, he said, "Stone-cutting has been the traditional occupation of Bhovi community. But many people indulged in the traditional occupation have been facing legal issues and harassment from the officials due to the environmental laws for the past many years."

"In order to find out a permanent solution to this, I have decided to amend the laws in the next Assembly session to ensure that those who cut stones manually as part of traditional occupation would be able to do it without any hurdle."

Hailing the traditional occupation, he said, "Without you (Bhovi community) cutting stones, it is not possible to construct roads, build temples, dams or carry out any construction activity. You are contributing to the progress of the country. So I will take suitable steps to ensure that your traditional occupation is not disrupted under any circumstance."

Stating that "we are in an era of knowledge", he advised youths of the community to do well in academics and reach great heights in all fields.

"In the past, people who had vast acres of land were considered as powerful, and later, people with money became strong. So, Britishers had ruled India for many years. But now, knowledge is power. Many people of the oppressed classes, including Bhovi community, have fared well in academics and studied in reputed educational institutes like IIT. This shows that they can do wonders if given opportunities."

Citing Principal Secretary to the chief minister, Manjunath Prasad N, who belongs to the Bhovi community, Bommai said he is the living example of it. "When I had an opportunity to select an IAS officer as my principal secretary, I chose Manjunath as he knows the woes of oppressed classes. They can outscore all communities provided they are given opportunities."

He also said that the government had sanctioned a grant of Rs 107 crore for the community. "I may release the grant of Rs 100 crore as chief minister. But those who work on the streets are the real builders of nation. Bottom of the pyramid are movers and shakers of the economy."

The CM further said that Siddarameshwara Jayanti must become a daily festival and not once in a year. "It must be a daily festival across Karnataka to make the state Kalyana Karnataka. Siddarameshwara had tried to reform the society through his vachanas along with others like Basavanna in the 12th century."

District in-charge Minister B A Basavaraj, Health Minister D Sudhakar, Honnali MLA M P Renukacharya, former ministers Shivaraj Tangadagi, Aravind Limbavali, Chitradurga-based Murugha Mutt Seer Murugha Shivamurthy Sharana, Madara Gurupeeta Seer Basavamurthy Madara Chennaiah Swamiji, Kaginele Kanaka Gurupeeta Seer Niranjananandapuri Swamiji, Veerashaiva-Lingayat Panchamasali Peeta Seer Vachanananda Swamiji and others were present on the occasion.

Bhovi Gurupeeta Head Immadi Siddarameshwara graced the occasion.