Karnataka govt to consult MLAs to finalise ESZ for Western Ghats

With the Centre giving more time to protect the Western Ghats by finalising the ecologically sensitive zone (ESZ) for the biodiversity hotspot, the Forest department is gearing up to hold a meeting with the MLAs representing the areas falling in the ghats region.

The ministry of environment, forests and climate change (MoEF&CC) last week issued a draft notification extending the deadline for the finalisation of the ESZ, which will help protect the ghats from development activities that affect its ecology.

Forest Minister Umesh Katti said he will hold a meeting with the department officials on Friday, to discuss the next course of action.

"I will discuss with officials on consulting the stakeholders, including MLAs," he said.

Sources said the MLAs representing the areas that fall in the draft ESZ are likely to be invited for a meeting in the third week of July.

"A final date is yet to be decided. It may happen around July 18," the source said.

Ever since the submission of a report by the high-level working group of the MoEF&CC in April 2013, the idea has come forth, of drawing a ESZ boundary for the ghats spread over Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

As per the draft notification, with 20,668 sq km, Karnataka has the highest extent of ESZ area.

However, opposition to the ESZ tag has only increased due to the perception of the strictures against development activities.

While the ESZ tag bans mining, thermal projects and red category industries, its restrictions on building construction and change of land use have attracted vehement opposition by all parties.

Udupi MLA Raghupati Bhat said he has already taken up the matter with the chief minister.

"When the chief minister came to Udupi recently, we told him about the problems caused by adding villages into ESZ. Nature has to be protected along with the livelihood of the people," he said.

Sunil Naik, the Bhatkal legislator, agreed that delaying the ESZ notification was not desirable, but insisted that people's lives should not be affected.

"People cultivating lands for years can't be uprooted in the name of recovering encroached lands. Of course, new encroachments should not be allowed. But those who have been earning their livelihoods for decades should not be affected," he said.

An official said ESZ itself may not put an end to encroachment.

"Regularising encroachment will only set a wrong precedent. However, it is a sensitive issue that has to be dealt with by the government. Along with ESZ, there is a need for digital mapping of areas to ensure nobody encroaches such areas in future," he said.

