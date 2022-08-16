Karnataka govt to extend sports quota to other departments

The state government will extend a 2% reservation for sportspersons to more government departments, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday.

At present, the reservation is applicable to the Police and Forest departments.

The government will soon clear the file that ensures this, Bommai said, speaking at an event held to felicitate medal winners in the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games.

“The government has understood that job security is essential for sportspersons. They should not forget that they are participating in sporting event to win medals for the country. Rest, the government will take care,” he said.

Highlighting the measures taken by the state government to encourage sports, he said that Karnataka has adopted Basketball, which is being encouraged as the official state sport. Stadiums are also being developed to increase the number of athletes and sportsmen from the state, Bommai said.

The state has complete confidence in the abilities of its athletes. “Realising that a little encouragement to these sportsmen can go a long way, the government has decided to adopt 75 athletes who have potential,” he added.