Karnataka govt to raid hospitals that don't share 50% beds for Covid-19 patients

The Karnataka government has directed Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to raid hospitals that do not share 50 per cent of beds with the government to treat Covid-19 patients.

Speaking to reporters, Revenue Minister R Ashok said that many hospitals in the city were denying beds to Covid-19 patients. "After assuring 50 per cent of the beds, even some big hospitals have set aside only 10-15 per cent of the beds," he said. Following complaints, the government has directed BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta to initiate action against such hospitals.



"I have asked BBMP officials to serve a third notice to such hospitals who have not shared beds, and even raid a few hospitals," Ashoka said.

Earlier in the day, Ashoka had chaired a meeting with Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Health and Family Welfare minister K Sudhakar and senior officials to review the Covid-19 situation in Bengaluru and other parts of the state.

Reacting to queries on long queues at government hospitals, Ashoka said that directions were issued to hospitals to hand over bodies of victims immediately to avoid rush at crematoriums. "Crematoriums will be empty in the morning hours," he said. Hospitals finish formalities to release bodies at around 11, due to which there is a rush at crematoriums around noon.

The government was identifying four to five locations around Bengaluru to bury bodies, he said, adding that BDA chairman S R Vishwanath was entrusted the responsibility to arrange for temporary burial grounds. "We are also ramping up facilities to cremate 200 bodies per day at crematoriums," he said.

The minister said that there is no shortage of oxygen or medicine such as Remdesvir as the state is battling the second wave of the pandemic.