Karnataka govt to review towing system in Bengaluru amid complaints

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the government would review the existing towing system in place in the city. The chief minister would hold a meeting with DG&IGP, Bengaluru Commissioner of police and traffic officials on Monday following several untoward incidents reported during towing.

“The government will not tolerate any high-handed behaviour by officials,” Bommai said. This was in response to queries of a viral video where a woman was seen being kicked by a traffic personnel over a towing dispute.

Earlier, police department used to tow vehicles parked in no-parking zones. It was subsequently handed over to private agencies on a contract basis, which has caused several incidents in the past, the CM said.

Commenting on the incident where a women was kicked by a traffic official after she pelted stones at the latter, Bommai said that people and police should abide by the law. “Those protecting the law should behave in an amicable manner. Any extreme behaviour will not be tolerated,” he said.

Cabinet expansion

Bommai said that he was ready for Cabinet expansion, though he did not want to discuss the issue in public. “I will travel to Delhi as soon as the party leadership wants me to (to finalise expansion). I am ready for expansion,” he said.

Ahead of the Union budget, there is a tradition of meeting state MPs in Delhi, he said, adding that he would convene a meeting soon. On appointments of chairpersons to boards and corporations, the CM said that the appointments would be finalised by the party.

Congress criticism

On criticism by Congress leader Siddaramaiah that BJP had failed to fulfill the promises made in the manifesto, he said that nothing more could be expected of Siddaramaiah. “We are aware of our responsibility,” he said, asking Congress to comment on measures that benefited the public than resorting to criticism all the time.

