Karnataka govt to table Innovative Authority Bill in next session

The state govt will table the Karnataka State Innovation Authority Bill in the next legislature session, said Deputy Chief Minister C S Ashwath Narayan.

The proposed authority aims to focus on innovative researches, clear legal hurdles for research works, promote research by providing funds and help the researchers get patent, Ashwath Narayan told reporters.

Research works should not be limited to the universities. One of the main objectives of the Bill is to accelerate the research activities for the betterment of mankind, he said and added that the Bill also hopes to curb the menace of fake research and doctorates.

Narayan said the government is mulling to open Sanskrit-music department in all state-run varsities. About 100 acres of land has been earmarked for setting up a Sanskrit University in Magadi, he informed.