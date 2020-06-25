Karnataka Govt to waive registration fee, stamp duty for electric vehicles

The Cabinet on Thursday decided to completely waive stamp duty and registration charges for the manufacture and sale of electric vehicles.

Briefing reporters, Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar said the government sought to promote sale and manufacture of electric vehicles through this move. This decision is in line with the Karnataka Electric Vehicles and Energy Storage Policy, 2017, Shettar said.

“Recently, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had stated that over the next four years, the country would see a rise in electric vehicle use and production. Karnataka has scope for the same. We are trying to harness this opportunity,” the minister said.

The electric vehicles and energy storage policy was implemented in the state in 2017 during the term of the Siddaramaiah government. The policy provides for various concessions for the sector, including a tax waiver under Karnataka Motor Vehicle Taxation.

The government’s decision to provide a waiver on registration charges would further boost production, Shettar said.

Other decisions:

A cabinet sub-committee led by the Additional Chief Secretary to the government constituted for recommending names for Padma awards.

Bill for reduction of salaries up to 30% for MLAs and ministers in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. It will be introduced in the next legislature session.

A budget of Rs 10,000 crore set aside for completion of construction of 9.74 lakh houses under various housing projects. The construction is pending from 2012.

Rs 200 crore approved for the development of Karnataka's 7-acre land in Tirumala. Guesthouse, wedding hall among others, to be built in partnership with TTD Trust.

Long-pending doubling work of Baiyyappannahalli-Hosur (48 km) and Yeshwantpur-Channasandra (21.7 km) approved.

In-principle approval given for Bengaluru suburban rail project at a revised cost of about Rs 15,000 crore.

Pandavapura sugar factory contract given to Nirani Sugars Ltd for a period of 40 years at a cost of Rs 405 crore on LROT (Lease, Rehabilitate, Operate, Transfer) basis.

35 Urban Primary Health Centres and 14 Primary Health Centres under Bengaluru Urban Zilla Panchayat will be taken over by BBMP till the Covid-19 crisis ends