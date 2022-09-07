Karnataka govt vows to solve infra issues by next monsoon

Karnataka IT and Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan promised to find a permanent solution to infrastructure-related issues by next monsoon and urged the heads of Bengaluru-based tech firms and startups to not tarnish the image of the city, dubbed India's Silicon Valley for its culture of innovation.

The minister made the plea at a meeting called at short notice on Wednesday evening to address the concerns of the firms that suffered huge losses due to the unprecedented rains in the city this month.

“Let's all protect Brand Bengaluru. Let's not bring disrepute to it. We will hold monthly virtual meetings from now on to resolve the issues you are facing," Narayan promised.

ORR Companies Association (ORRCA), which represents all major IT and banking companies on the Outer Ring Road stretch, has estimated losses to the tune of Rs 225 crore due to the flooding on August 30.

Responding to the minister, the company heads said they were not trying to leave Bengaluru. "We only wanted to draw the government's attention to the losses and other problems caused by the floods. We are satisfied with the government's response," they said.

The government will consider developing Mahadevapura – one of the areas that were hit badly by the floods – through the Elcita (the Electronics City Industrial Township Authority) model of governance, the minister said.

For now, the BBMP's zonal commissioner in Mahadevapura has been given full powers to develop the area, he said, adding that the IT firms will get a chance to participate in the process.

"Through this, we will complete all the projects in a time-bound manner. Technology will be used to implement the programmes," he said. The K-100 drainage system, implemented in the Koramangala-Challaghatta valley, will be adopted in Mahadevapura to restore the drains.

"Drinking water supply will be extended to the areas through the Cauvery Stage 5 project. We are also focusing on the tier 2 cities in the state. There is no need for entrepreneurs to worry," he said.

Representatives of Goldman Sachs, Infosys, Wipro, Wells Fargo, Mphasis, Intel, TCS, Accenture and Nasscom were some of those present at the meeting. Infosys declined to comment, while Wipro did not respond to an email seeking comment. Nasscom did not respond to DH’s calls.