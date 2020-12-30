Karnataka govt wants more time for admission to professional courses

The Department of Higher Education has written to the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) seeking an extension of time for admission to professional courses till January 15, 2021.

If the AICTE extends the last date for admission, then the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will conduct another round of counseling to provide opportunities for those who cannot take part in the counseling of all these rounds.

"There are requests from students to conduct one more round of counseling so that they can be given a chance to select the seats. The KUPECA (Karnataka Unaided Private Education Colleges Association) has also requested to extend the date up to January 15, 2021, for admissions to the engineering and architecture courses. We have written to the AICTE in this backdrop," said Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education.

As per the earlier approval, December 31, 2020, is the last day for admission for professional courses. But, a few students who have got engineering seats in the UG CET mop-up round, staged protests along with their parents on Monday in front of the KEA, demanding to withdraw seats and repayment of fees.