Govt seeks time for admission to professional courses

Karnataka govt wants more time for admission to professional courses

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 30 2020, 22:37 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2020, 23:36 ist

The Department of Higher Education has written to the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) seeking an extension of time for admission to professional courses till January 15, 2021.

If the AICTE extends the last date for admission, then the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will conduct another round of counseling to provide opportunities for those who cannot take part in the counseling of all these rounds.

"There are requests from students to conduct one more round of counseling so that they can be given a chance to select the seats. The KUPECA (Karnataka Unaided Private Education Colleges Association) has also requested to extend the date up to January 15, 2021, for admissions to the engineering and architecture courses. We have written to the AICTE in this backdrop," said Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education.

As per the earlier approval, December 31, 2020, is the last day for admission for professional courses. But, a few students who have got engineering seats in the UG CET mop-up round, staged protests along with their parents on Monday in front of the KEA, demanding to withdraw seats and repayment of fees.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

All India Council for Technical Education
Karnataka
C N Ashwath Narayan

What's Brewing

Dating apps don't destroy love, Swiss study shows

Dating apps don't destroy love, Swiss study shows

Kollywood box office 2020: Rajinikanth disappoints

Kollywood box office 2020: Rajinikanth disappoints

2020 in Pics: Unforgiving virus, exodus of migrants

2020 in Pics: Unforgiving virus, exodus of migrants

Review: Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition

Review: Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition

 