Karnataka govt won't impose night curfew, says Bommai

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said New Year celebrations should adhere to Covid-19 guidelines.

"The health minister will issue guidelines to be followed during the celebrations," Bommai said while interacting with media persons while visiting the district hospital here.

Bommai, who is also the district in-charge minister, said the government is not keen on imposing 'night curfew' across the state to check the spread of Covid-19.

"The draft advisory, submitted by health department based on recommendations of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), had suggested the night curfew. But we will not opt for the night curfew," he clarified.

On the pressure mounting on the government to reopen schools, he said the government will take appropriate decision in consultation with the stakeholders.

Bommai said the government has taken sufficient measures to prevent any untoward incidents during the proposed bundh on December 5. The government also has requested protesters on not to hold any bundh.

He said the kidnap case of former minister Varthur Prakash is being investigated and police had carried out spot visits.