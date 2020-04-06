Karnataka has a recovery rate of 12.3%, mortality 2.4%

Karnataka has a recovery rate of 12.3% with 20 out of 163 patients discharged till date, and a mortality rate of 2.4% with four fatalities, so far.

In terms of the number of cases, it is in the ninth position in the country. Though experts see a spike in the curve in the coming days, ministers and officials claim there will be a flattening of the curve.

Munish Moudgil, who’s in-charge of the state’s Covid-19 war room, told DH that flattening of the curve would be a far-fetching statement to make but the state has definitely controlled its daily growth rates.

“Karnataka’s daily growth rate is between 5% and 6% while the national average of daily growth rate is 19%. One may say this is because of the Tablighi Jamaat congregation but nevertheless we have controlled our daily growth rates. It is important for every state to track its daily growth rate,” he said.

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar was of the opinion that the curve is gradually flattening. “We used to be in the third position in the number of cases. Now we are in the ninth position. A majority of the cases can be attributed to the Jubilant Pharma factory where one individual ended up infecting 36 others. Also, one-third of our cases are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation. Slowly, we are seeing a flattening of the curve,” Sudhakar said.

Kerala with the most number of cases in India prides itself on having the highest recovery rate and lowest mortality rate with just two deaths. It is also important to note that since it was the first state to report cases in the country, the treatment of the earliest reported cases began much before other parts of the country started reporting cases.

Moudgil said, “The numbers are too small to calculate these rates. If there are three cases and one death, we will have a mortality rate of 33%, which will seem very high.”

Ravi Surpur, Special Commissioner, Health, BBMP, also echoed a similar view. Bengaluru has 59 cases, out of which 15 have been discharged and there are 43 active cases.

“A woman from Gauribidnur in Chikkabalapur district died here but many have already been discharged. If the mortality rate for the city is calculated using 59 cases, it is 1.7% and if done using 43 active cases it is 2.3%, which is higher. Hence, a sample size this small doesn’t reflect the correct picture,” Surpur said.