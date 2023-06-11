Karnataka HC CJ bats for inclusion of human rights in health education

Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale on Saturday advocated for inclusion of human rights in health education.

Delivering the 25th annual convocation address at the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), Justice Varale said healthcare systems are core social institutions and human rights should be introduced into the education of health professionals.

“Human rights in patient care refers to the application of legally enforceable rights in the context of patient care, defined as the provision of services by health providers for the benefit of patients inside any healthcare setting, including hospitals, clinics, outreach facilities, places of detention or private homes,” Justice Varale said.

Stressing on technology and digital trends in healthcare, Justice Varale said omni-channel healthcare delivery, tele-medicine, artificial intelligence-assisted diagnosis, increasing demand for quality healthcare services, efforts towards cyber-secure ecosystem and expanding insurance coverage would be some major trends shaping the healthcare landscape in the years to come. “In this context, we need to explore how human rights education in the health professions can build knowledge, change culture, empower advocacy and seek to embed human rights norms into core social institutions,” he explained.

Justice Varale also underlined quality as a “key component” of universal health coverage. “Quality health services should be safe, effective, people-centric, timely, equitable, integrated and efficient,” he said.

Governor and Chancellor Thaawar Chand Gehlot awarded gold medals and degrees to the toppers and also conferred the honorary doctorate degree ‘Doctor of Science’ on space scientist Dr K Kasturirangan, former Nimhans director Dr P Satish Chandra and Covid-19 Task Force chairperson Dr M K Sudarshan.

Medical Education and Skill Development Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil, RGUHS Vice Chancellor Dr M K Ramesh and others were present.