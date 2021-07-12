Karnataka HC dismisses plea against conducting SSLC exam amid Covid-19

The Karnataka High Court on Monday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the decision of the state government to conduct the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination 2020-21.

A division bench headed by Justice B V Nagarathna observed that the petitioner was not able to show any arbitrariness in the decision taken by the state government.

As per the standard operating procedures (SOP) issued by the state government on June 21, 2021 SSLC examinations are scheduled on July 19 and 22. The petition was filed by one S V Singre Gowda, a resident of Bengaluru. It claimed that since all the students and most of the teachers have not been vaccinated, it will not be safe to hold examinations. The petitioner said over nine lakh students will be exposed to risk of Covid-19 infection.

Read | SSLC exam inevitable, says Education Min S Suresh Kumar

The bench agreed with the state government’s submission that the decision to hold the board examination was a collective decision involving both the students and the parents. As per the decision, the examination will be conducted in an encapsulated format with three subjects on each day of the duration of one hour per subject. The subjects contain objective type questions which are student friendly, the court noted. The bench also said that it will be in the interest of the students that they attend a crucial examination such as the board examination, instead of being just promoted as 'pass".

The petitioner claimed that the SSLC students may be promoted on the basis of marks obtained in previous classes, starting from 7th standard onwards. Explaining the decision taken by the state government, Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadgi informed the court that the decision was taken after consulting experts. He said that only one student will be allowed to sit at one desk so as to ensure social distancing. He also said that the SSLC examination was conducted last year as well and the High Court had dismissed a similar PIL, which was later affirmed by the Supreme Court.