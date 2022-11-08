Karnataka HC seeks data from govt on GPS equipment in ambulances

The Karnataka High Court has directed the state government to place on record the steps taken to ensure installation of GPS equipment in both private and government ambulances in the state.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale suggested that the state government may issue directions to vehicle manufacturers to fix the GPS system as a prerequisite for ambulances operating in the state.

The court was hearing the PIL filed by Bharat Punarutthana Trust seeking directions for setting up of an ambulance control room in the state and also for installation of GPS devices in ambulances.

During the hearing, the state government submitted that it would require some more time to complete the tender process for setting up of the centralized control room.

The bench perused the directions passed earlier and said that until the tender process is completed some effective and speedy mechanism has to be in place to ensure a clear passage for the ambulances. The bench referred to a circular issued by the Commissioner for Transport and Road Safety in March 2020. This circular required that all government and private vehicles be fitted with GPS equipment.

The circular had asked transport officers to inspect vehicles in their jurisdiction to verify if GPS equipment is fitted in all ambulances and also to send reports on the implementation.

The division bench asked as to whether there is any data available regarding reports filed pursuant to the March 2020 circular and what action has been taken for not installing GPS equipment in either government or private ambulances.

Meanwhile, the bench also directed the state government to complete the tender process, as per fresh tender schedule issued in terms of corrigendum notification dated November 4, 2022. The matter has been posted to December 2, 2022.