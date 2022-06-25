Karnataka HC stays NLSIU communication on non-renewal of contractual staff

The Karnataka High Court has passed an interim order staying the operation of communications issued by the National Law School India University (NLSIU) on June 6 and 7, 2022, that the services of canteen, mess and housekeeping staff will not be renewed after June 30, 2022.

Justice Jyoti Mulimani passed the interim order on the petition filed by S Radhakrishna and 19 others.

The petitioners are a part of non-technical staff of the university. The petitioners were appointed initially for a period of five years and contend that the university had considered the question of regularising the services of the contractual employees with a communication dated April 29, 2011. A clause in the communication specifically stated that services may be regularised at the end of the contractual period of five years until they attain the age of superannuation.

The petitioners further contend that the contractual period is also extended for a further five year period and during the period of contract they have been extended increments, medical reimbursement, contributory provident fund gratuity etc., as per the benefits to a permanent employee.

According to the petitioner, a sudden intimation to terminate the services is not only arbitrary but also sounds a death knell to them as well as their family members who are entirely dependent upon their salary and employment. The petitioners submitted that as per the communication received by them, they were called upon to take a decision on the Voluntary Separation Scheme (VSS) within June 20, 2022.

The petitioners claimed to have put in 15 to 29 years of service as non technical staff of the university and prayed for directions to regularise their services by extending consequential benefits in terms of the April 28, 2011 communication of the university.