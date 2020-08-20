Karnataka Health Department trains officials to battle Covid-19 stigma

Karnataka trains officials to battle Covid-19 stigma

Suraksha P
Suraksha P, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 20 2020, 15:20 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2020, 15:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

An online orientation and training programme was started here on Thursday by the Karnataka Health Department on Covid-19 stigma and appropriate behaviour to combat the growing number of incidents of stigma and discrimination against Covid-19 patients, their families, frontline health staff and healthcare providers.

The program was attended by representatives of the Department of Police, Education, Women and Child Development, and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR).

Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey, said, “There is an urgent need for empathy and moral support for Covid-19 positive persons and frontline workers. We need to keep in mind that corona warriors also include patients who have recovered from Covid-19, who can be potential donors for plasma therapy. We should work towards eradicating the stigma attached. This orientation will strengthen the effort to build confidence not only in patients but also in all those involved in fighting the disease.”

The training programme on stigma, discrimination and appropriate behaviours towards Covid-19 patients will be conducted at the district level as well.

The Commissioner also released two handbooks on guidelines for appropriate behaviour and Covid-19 stigma. These handbooks were developed along with Karnataka Health Promotion Trust (KHPT) in collaboration with the state government. The KHPT, in collaboration with RDPR, will print over one lakh copies and distribute these guidelines to health staff in 198 wards of the BBMP and in over 6,000 Gram Panchayats in the state.

Bengaluru
Coronavirus
BBMP
Health Department

