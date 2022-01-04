Karnataka imposes weekend curfew for 2 weeks to curb spread of Covid-19

Karnataka on Tuesday decided to impose a stay-at-home order on weekends and curb public gatherings amid a fresh surge of Covid-19 cases in what looks like the third wave of the pandemic.

In Bengaluru, the government has decided to stop all physical classes in schools, except for grades 10, 11 and 12.

This was decided at a three-hour-long meeting that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai chaired with senior officials and the Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC).

The weekend curfew will be applicable across the state.

“From 10 pm Friday to 5 am Monday, a weekend curfew will be in place for two weeks. The existing night curfew that ends January 7 will also be extended for two more weeks,” Revenue Minister R Ashoka told reporters. “During the weekend curfew, shops selling food, milk, medicines, vegetables and such essential items will be allowed. Hotels will be permitted to give parcels,” he said.

Curbs will be imposed in public places. “Theatres, malls, bars, pubs and all such public places will function at 50% seating capacity. Double doses of vaccine will be a must for people visiting these people,” Ashoka said.

Functions like marriage can have 200 persons in an outdoor venue and 100 indoors. “Here, too, guests should be doubly vaccinated,” Ashoka said.

A negative RT-PCR report is mandatory for people entering the state from Maharashtra, Kerala and Goa.

Places of religious worship will be open. “But, at any given point, not more than 50 people will be allowed,” Health Minister K Sudhakar said.

Sudhakar said the third wave of Covid-19 had begun. “Bengaluru is an epicentre. It was the epicentre in the first and second waves. Even in the third wave, Bengaluru will be the epicentre because the airport is here. International passengers arrive here and then go to other places,” he said.

