Karnataka-Kerala border movement normal

Despite the mandatory institutional quarantine rule the movement of travellers from Kerala to Karnataka remained as usual on Tuesday. Passengers were only required to produce Covid negative RTPCR test results. Testing facilities were also put in place at the border.
Harshad Vorkady, a local Congress leader at Manjeshwar in Kasargod said that there was no tension at the border check post on Tuesday. The officials of Karnataka government did not mention about the institutional quarantine requirement.
Most pocket roads between Kerala and Kasargod are remaining shut or guarded by the Karnataka authorities.
