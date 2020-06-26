Karnataka launches 'e-Manas' a statewide mental health registry

Karnataka launched e-Manas, a statewide registry of all facilities and professionals providing mental healthcare, here on Friday.

It provides online registration, provision for recording basic health records of patients, provides access to patient health records by registered professionals with the consent of the patient, enables grievance redressal of patients and caregivers, and allows integration with Ayushman Bharath – Arogya Karnataka, 104, and 108.

This web solution brings all the stakeholders in mental health in Karnataka together: Karnataka State Mental Health Authority, Karnataka State Mental Health Review Board, all public and private mental healthcare establishments, mental health professionals (psychiatrists, psychologists, social workers, mental health nurses), persons with mental illness and their caregivers.

Access to this portal will be made available to all mental health professionals and establishments in Karnataka, in the public and private sector.

Dr B N Gangadhar, Director, NIMHANS, said, “The e-Manas system will allow health information about patients to be accessed by their doctor, with their consent, at any time and any clinic or hospital, thus significantly improving the quality of medical care that can be provided.”

During 2019–2020, more than 10 lakh consultations were undertaken under the District Mental Health Programme for those who needed care.

The department starting counselling services for migrant workers and those in quarantine facilities. Till date, more than 1.65 lakh people have received counselling, apart from 52,000 migrants and more than 1,500 Corona warriors.

Nimhans north campus

The software was launched alongside the ‘virtual’ foundation stone laying ceremony of NIMHANS’ north campus in Kyalasanahalli on Friday by the chief minister for which 40 acres of land has been provided by the government. Dr B N Gangadhar sought support facilities and financial grant to build full OPD complex and the trauma centre in the new campus.

The CM promised support for the trauma centre and said he would consider sanctioning additional land and necessary infrastructure to the premier mental health institute.