Karnataka launches new software for Muzrai temples

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated the software and said it would allow citizens to book sevas online

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 23 2022, 20:39 ist
  • updated: Feb 23 2022, 20:39 ist
File Photo of Kukke Subrahmanya Temple. Credit: DH Photo

The BJP government in Karnataka on Wednesday unveiled an Integrated Temple Management System (ITMS) that promises to give citizens, on a single platform, information about and services from all Muzrai shrines.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated the software and said it would allow citizens to book sevas online. 

The ITMS contains information on all Muzrai temples (34,563 of them) in the state - history, available sevas, facilities, nearby attractions and so on. Citizens can book slots for various sevas and also donate to temples by visiting itms.kar.nic.in

“The ITMS is in line with PM Modi’s Digital India dream,” Muzrai, Haj & Wakf Minister Shashikala Jolle said. “The ITMS and Daiva Sankalpa are two of our department’s ambitious projects. Our department is committed to provide excellent facilities to lakhs of devotees visiting temples. Implementation of ITMS will make temple administration transparent and use funds efficiently,” she said. 

Bommai asked officials to focus on temple tourism. “Information on temple tourism should be incorporated in the ITMS,” he said. 

The CM also flagged off the Daiva Sankalpa project under which 205 Category ‘A’ Muzrai temples will get a facelift. In the first phase, 25 temples will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 1,140 crore. This will cover popular temples like Kukke Subrahmanya, Male Mahadeshwara, Chamundi, Kollur Mookambika, Yediyur Siddhalingeshwara, Savadatti Yellamma and others. 

Accommodation facilities, roads, drinking water, multilevel car parking, food halls, commercial complexes, toilets and solid waste management will be provided under the Daiva Sankalpa project. 

Temples
Muzrai temples
Muzrai
Karnataka
Karnataka News
basavaraj bommai

