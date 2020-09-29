Karnataka Legislative Council polls to be held on Oct 28: EC

The elections for 4 seats of the Karnataka Legislative Council will be held on October 28.

As per the announcement of the Election Commission of India, the polls will be held for the following segments: South East Graduate Constituency, West Graduate Constituency, North East Teachers Constituency, and Bengaluru's Teachers Constituency.

The last date for filing nominations will be on October 8 and counting of the vote will be on November 2.

R Chowda Reddy Toopahalli, S V Sankanur, Sharanappa Mattur, and Puttanna were retired on June 30.

Due to the Covid-19 lockdown, the Election Commission deferred the elections.

