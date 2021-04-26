Karnataka lockdown: Liquor to be sold as takeaways only

Karnataka lockdown: Food delivery allowed, liquor shops to operate for takeaways only

The two-week lockdown will begin on April 27 at 10 pm, with grocery stores allowed to open from 6 am to 10 am

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 26 2021, 15:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2021, 15:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP file photo

Karnataka on Monday announced a two-week lockdown in view of the worsening Covid-19 situation in the state.

The lockdown will begin on April 27 at 10 pm, with grocery stores allowed to open from 6 am to 10 am during those days.

Speaking on the announcement of the lockdown, Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa said home delivery of food will be allowed and liquor shops will operate for takeaways only. However, exact details on availability of liquor is still awaited.

Karnataka has seen a massive rise in Covid cases over the past two weeks. Close to 35,000 cases were reported on Sunday, of which 20,733 were in Bengaluru.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Lockdown
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Food Delivery
Liquor

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | Nations pledge aid for India in Covid battle

In Pics | Nations pledge aid for India in Covid battle

Camel gets books for homeschooling children in Pakistan

Camel gets books for homeschooling children in Pakistan

Failed ESL hangs over Champions League semi-final

Failed ESL hangs over Champions League semi-final

Oscars 2021: Winners in key categories

Oscars 2021: Winners in key categories

NASA Mars helicopter makes longest flight yet

NASA Mars helicopter makes longest flight yet

Chloe Zhao wins best director Oscar for 'Nomadland'

Chloe Zhao wins best director Oscar for 'Nomadland'

At Aihole, heritage structures turn into open toilets

At Aihole, heritage structures turn into open toilets

 