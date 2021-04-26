Karnataka lockdown: Food delivery allowed, liquor shops to operate for takeaways only

Karnataka on Monday announced a two-week lockdown in view of the worsening Covid-19 situation in the state.
The lockdown will begin on April 27 at 10 pm, with grocery stores allowed to open from 6 am to 10 am during those days.
Speaking on the announcement of the lockdown, Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa said home delivery of food will be allowed and liquor shops will operate for takeaways only. However, exact details on availability of liquor is still awaited.
Karnataka has seen a massive rise in Covid cases over the past two weeks. Close to 35,000 cases were reported on Sunday, of which 20,733 were in Bengaluru.
In Pics | Nations pledge aid for India in Covid battle
Camel gets books for homeschooling children in Pakistan
Failed ESL hangs over Champions League semi-final
Oscars 2021: Winners in key categories
NASA Mars helicopter makes longest flight yet
Chloe Zhao wins best director Oscar for 'Nomadland'
At Aihole, heritage structures turn into open toilets