Karnataka lockdown: What's allowed, what's not

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced a 14-day lockdown in the state starting Tuesday night to contain the alarming rise in Covid-19 cases. The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting on Monday morning as the state, and more worryingly its capital is the worst affected city by Covid-19 in the country.

The state already had two lockdown-like curbs in place - a night curfew from 9 PM to 6 AM and a weekend curfew as well.

As the state heads toward a lockdown, here's what's allowed, and what's not:

What will be open during the 2-week lockdown?

Groceries and other essential shops can stay open every day from 6 am to 10 am in the morning. Hospitals as well will be open. Liquor shops can stay open but only for takeaway, Chief Minister Yediyurappa said.

Who can step out?

Essential workers, healthcare workers, and food delivery workers can carry out their work during the lockdown. Those involved in agriculture, the manufacturing sector, the construction sector, and garment workers can step out as well.

Will buses and public transport ply?

No. Public transport including buses and metro will not ply during the 2-week lockdown. “When people aren’t allowed to step out, why will buses ply?,” Yediyurappa said while announcing the lockdown.

Will liquor shops be open?

Yes, as mentioned earlier liquor shops will remain open but only for takeaway.

Can I order food on Swiggy, Zomato and other apps?

Yes, food delivery executives are exempted from the lockdown and are permitted to pick up and deliver food during the next 14 days.

More to follow...