Karnataka logs 1,531 fresh Covid infections, 19 deaths

Karnataka on Wednesday registered 1,531 fresh Covid-19 infections and 19 deaths, pushing the caseload and death toll to 28,99,195 and 36,456 respectively, the Health Department said.

There were 22,569 active cases while as many as 1,430 patients recovered, taking the total recoveries to 28,40,147.

The positivity rate for the day was 1.03 per cent and case fatality rate was 1.24 per cent, the department said. Bengaluru Urban district reported 376 new infections, which is the highest among all the districts of the state whereas three deaths took place on Wednesday.

The city has so far logged 12,25,957 infections and 15,843 deaths. There were 8,176 active cases.

Dakshina Kannada emerged as a second major Covid-19 hotspot with 337 new cases and five deaths, the department bulletin said. Other districts in the state too reported fresh infections including 109 in Udupi, 97 in Hassan, 93 in Mysuru and 86 in Shivamogga.

According to the bulletin, there were fatalities in 11 districts including Bengaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural and Udupi.

There were zero fatalities in 19 districts in Karnataka on Wednesday.Gadag, Koppal and Ramanagara reported zero infections and zero fatalities.

The state conducted 1,48,319 Covid tests including 1,18,524 RT-PCR tests and other methods.

So far 3.82 crore tests were done cumulatively, the department added.

There were 1,35,015 inoculations done on Wednesday, taking the total vaccinations done to 2.96 crore.