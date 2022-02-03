Karnataka logs 16,436 new Covid cases, 60 deaths

Karnataka logged 16,436 new Covid-19 cases against 44,819 discharges on Thursday, while there were 60 new deaths.

The positivity rate for the day stood at 11.31 per cent and case fatality rate at 0.36 per cent.

The total active cases in the state rose to 1,48,800.

In Bengaluru, there were 6,640 new cases against 8,850 the previous day and 14 deaths, while 27,570 persons have been discharged from hospitals.

Barring Belagavi (1,508), new cases in all districts of the state have come down.

The positivity rate has come down from 20.91 per cent last week to 11.34 per cent in the last 24 hours. Recovery rate has slightly increased from 91.20 per cent last week to 95.12 per cent.

Meanwhile, 4,362 persons have been admitted to hospitals for Covid treatment in the last 24 hours in the state.

As many as 1,45,204 Covid-19 tests have been done in the state in the last 24 hours.

