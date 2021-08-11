Karnataka logs 1,826 new Covid-19 cases, 33 deaths

The Dakshina Kannada district bordering Kerala, continues to top the daily Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, as the state reported 1,826 new cases and 33 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,22,875 and death toll to 36,881, the health department said on Wednesday.

The day also saw 1,618 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 28,63,117. With 422 new cases, Dakshina Kannada outnumbered the state capital Bengaluru Urban which reported 377 cases today. On Tuesday too Dakshina Kannada recorded the highest 378 daily cases, while in Bengaluru Urban it was 315. Active cases now stood at 22,851.

While the positivity rate for the day was at 1.09 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.80 per cent. Out of 33 deaths reported today, 5 are from Bengaluru Urban and Dakshina Kannada; Belagavi, Hassan, Kolar and Mysuru (3), Chitradurga, Kodagu, Mandya and Uttara Kannada (2), followed by others.

Hassan logged 175 fresh cases, Udupi 130, Mysuru 118, followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,31,474, followed by Mysuru 1,74,199 and Tumakuru 1,18,431.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 12,07,260, followed by Mysuru 1,70,694 and Tumakuru 1,16,469. A total of 4,02,72,152 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,67,237 were tested on Wednesday alone.