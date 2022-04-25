Karnataka makes masks mandatory, but no fines yet

The Karnataka government on Monday decided to make masks and social distancing mandatory in public places amid signs of a possible fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The government has also decided to push for more and more citizens to get the Covid-19 vaccination.

Briefing reporters after a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to review the situation, Health Minister K Sudhakar said fresh guidelines will be issued on wearing masks and maintaining social distance, especially in crowded places. “For now, we have not taken any decision on imposing penalties for not wearing masks. But we want people to mask up for which guidelines will be issued,” Sudhakar said.

The minister also urged all citizens to take the Covid-19 booster dose. “Even the World Health Organisation has identified that the majority of those getting infected now have not been vaccinated. The number of people who have taken the precaution dose is less. We urge everyone to take the booster dose now and not wait for the fourth wave to hit us," he said.

While Karnataka has not seen any alarming increase in cases, the government seems to be worried over the test positivity rate in Bengaluru’s municipal limits rising up to 1.9 per cent. “The government will specially monitor the BBMP jurisdiction. In addition, the government will also increase vigil at airports and track passengers coming from high infection countries such as South Korea, Japan and Thailand,” Sudhakar said.

Further, the government is also collecting information from Delhi where the cases have increased. "There are no severe cases at present," the minister pointed out.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to chair a video conference with chief ministers and health ministers on April 27. “Following this meeting, we will hold another meeting to discuss the measures to be taken in Karnataka,” Sudhakar said.

