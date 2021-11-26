Karnataka may cut Class 10 syllabus by 20% due to Covid-induced time loss

In a U-turn after turning down several please to reduce the syllabus for Class 10 students of the state board, the Karnataka government on Friday revealed that it is currently mulling to cut the syllabus by 20 per cent, citing lack of academic hours available for completion of subjects and the need to safeguard the interest of students.

B C Nagesh, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, on Friday said that an official announcement will be made in a day or two.

"During several meetings in various districts, teachers have expressed a concern that they are unable to complete the syllabus owing to limited academic hours induced by the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions. We will come out with a decision in a day or two," the minister said.

However, the minister maintained that he is personally against the idea of reducing the mathematics and science syllabus.

Previously, several students and parent groups had urged the state government to reduce the syllabus for the Class 10 (SSLC) board examinations, considering that academic hours available per subject have been lost due to Covid-19 restrictions.

