Karnataka minister says govt may consider removing tax rider for Gruha Lakshmi scheme in future

Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar said on Thursday that the state government is likely to include even women from tax-paying families under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme in the future.

While the government had earlier specified that women, if their husbands are paying taxes, will not be considered for the Rs 2,000 per month under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, Hebbalkar on Thursday added that even women, whose sons are taxpayers, will not be included.

However, in the future, the state government is likely to drop this caveat, she said.

Speaking to media persons after a high-level meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on the implementation of the scheme, Hebbalkar said she had requested the chief minister to include women from tax-paying families too under the scheme.

“The chief minister’s response was encouraging. He said they could be included in the future,” she said.

There are about 11 lakh APL cardholders who are paying taxes, according to Hebbalkar.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah, in the meeting, directed the officials to simplify the process by dropping the mandatory requirement of voters’ ID and passbook account details.

“Since the beneficiaries would have already linked Aadhaar numbers and this would be linked to their bank accounts, the chief minister opined that there was no separate requirement for voter IDs or bank passbook details,” the minister added.

While the government has asked beneficiaries to apply online for the scheme, in

rural areas people can apply in person through ‘Nadakacheris’.