K'taka mulls Gruha Lakshmi for taxpayers in future

Karnataka minister says govt may consider removing tax rider for Gruha Lakshmi scheme in future

Siddaramaiah, in the meeting, directed the officials to simplify the process by dropping the mandatory requirement of voters’ ID and passbook account details

Shruthi H M Sastry
Shruthi H M Sastry, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 09 2023, 01:33 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2023, 04:26 ist
Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar. Credit: DH Photo

Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar said on Thursday that the state government is likely to include even women from tax-paying families under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme in the future.  

While the government had earlier specified that women, if their husbands are paying taxes, will not be considered for the Rs 2,000 per month under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, Hebbalkar on Thursday added that even women, whose sons are taxpayers, will not be included.

However, in the future, the state government is likely to drop this caveat, she said. 

Speaking to media persons after a high-level meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on the implementation of the scheme, Hebbalkar said she had requested the chief minister to include women from tax-paying families too under the scheme.

Read | Karnataka govt to launch 'Gruha Jyothi' scheme on Aug 1, 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme on Aug 17 or 18

“The chief minister’s response was encouraging. He said they could be included in the future,” she said.

There are about 11 lakh APL cardholders who are paying taxes, according to Hebbalkar. 

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah, in the meeting, directed the officials to simplify the process by dropping the mandatory requirement of voters’ ID and passbook account details.

“Since the beneficiaries would have already linked Aadhaar numbers and this would be linked to their bank accounts, the chief minister opined that there was no separate requirement for voter IDs or bank passbook details,” the minister added. 

While the government has asked beneficiaries to apply online for the scheme, in
rural areas people can apply in person through ‘Nadakacheris’.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
laxmi hebbalkar

Related videos

What's Brewing

Minister backs more research into cannabis' medical use

Minister backs more research into cannabis' medical use

Mangaluru's Reader's Delight to shut shop at June-end

Mangaluru's Reader's Delight to shut shop at June-end

Delhi: ChatGPT founder stresses on regulations for AI

Delhi: ChatGPT founder stresses on regulations for AI

Women drive Maharashtra state buses for 1st time

Women drive Maharashtra state buses for 1st time

700 Indian students in Canada face deportation: Report

700 Indian students in Canada face deportation: Report

Covid-19 can cause brain cells to fuse, study finds

Covid-19 can cause brain cells to fuse, study finds

Joe Biden to host thousands at White House Pride party

Joe Biden to host thousands at White House Pride party

Zomato slammed for 'casteist' Kachra ad, deletes video

Zomato slammed for 'casteist' Kachra ad, deletes video

Elephant captured in Bandipur

Elephant captured in Bandipur

Barcelona wish Messi good luck as he picks Inter Miami

Barcelona wish Messi good luck as he picks Inter Miami

 