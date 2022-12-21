Karnataka mulls Covid-19 norms, more tests

The Karnataka government has decided to “monitor” passenger arrivals at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases in China, the US and Japan, Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Wednesday. He convened a meeting with officials at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi to take stock of the situation and directed the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) to hold a meeting.

Speaking to DH, Sudhakar said the state government will decide on introducing Covid-19 guidelines in two days. “We have yet to assess the situation and no decision has been made about imposing or introducing Covid guidelines. But we are thinking of scaling up testing,” he said, adding that no decision has been made on making face masks mandatory.

The minister has asked the TAC to frame guidelines for New Year celebrations given the crowding that is expected.

He said the government has already taken measures to send samples of all new Covid-19 cases for genomic sequencing based on the Centre’s directive.

The minister, however, asked citizens to get the precautionary dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. “Though we have achieved 100 per cent coverage of two doses, several people have not yet taken the precautionary dose. They should voluntarily get the booster dose,” Sudhakar said.

TAC measures

Against the backdrop of the Union Health Ministry’s directions to increase Covid surveillance, Karnataka’s Covid TAC is discussing measures to strengthen genomic sequencing and sewage surveillance, and promote vaccination and masking.

As per the state’s daily Covid bulletins, sequencing results from 513 samples were released in November. “We will see how genomic sequencing can be enhanced. Currently, the number of samples with Ct (cycle threshold) value above 25 (which is required for sequencing) is low,” said TAC chairman Dr M K Sudarshan, prior to the TAC meeting on Wednesday night.

He added that vaccine availability needs to be improved in the state so that more people can take booster doses.

Covid sewage surveillance in Bengaluru, which includes samples from the international airport, has shown virtually no virus activity in the last two months, he said. “However, we will further strengthen sewage surveillance,” he said.

A decision was already taken a month ago to increase sewage surveillance sites in the state, said Rohan Pais, CEO of Infectious Diseases Research Foundation, which has been conducting the surveillance as per government directions. “The number of sewage surveillance sites in Bengaluru will be increased from 15 to 65. And such sites will be set up in seven other districts that were hotspots in the previous Covid waves.”

State Health Commissioner D Randeep said they are awaiting Centre’s new guidelines and TAC’s recommendations to decide on further action.