Karnataka: Now, power bills to go up by Rs 40-70 per month

Monthly electricity bill in Karnataka will go up by Rs 40 to 70.
KERC on Friday approved an average hike of 70 paise per unit for electricity purchased from the supplying companies (escoms) which had made proposals for increase last year. The order comes into effect from April 1.
Though its orders were ready for over a month, the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) had delayed the same due to the election. The announcement was made on the Friday, a day ahead of the poll results, to ensure that public anger will not be misplaced on the next government.
Consumers will pay more depending on the number of units consumed. A household consuming 'lifeline units' up to 30 units will pay less than those who consume 30 to 100 units.
Those who cross the 100 unit mark will be shifted to a slab that is further costlier.
More details soon.
