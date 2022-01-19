K'taka officials to book those who violate Covid rules

Karnataka officials told to book those who violate Covid rules or face action

The order is addressed to the BBMP chief commissioner, police commissioners, police superintendents and deputy commissioners

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 19 2022, 00:13 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2022, 00:13 ist
Police personnel enquire the commuters at K R Market, during the weekend curfew imposed by the Karnataka government to curb the spread of Covid-19, in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo

Hours after receiving a petition by the D K Shivakumar-led Congress, Karnataka Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar issued an order Tuesday warning officers of action if they fail to book people who violate Covid-19 norms. 

“Officers who do not take action against the violators of the containment measures will be liable for action as per law,” the order said. 

“Any person, group of people, society, association of persons, organisation, institution, RWA, etc violating containment measures and not complying with Covid-19 appropriate behaviour... should be proceeded against as per the provisions of... the Disaster Management Act and the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act besides legal action under... IPC and other legal provisions as applicable,” the order said. 

The order is addressed to the BBMP chief commissioner, police commissioners, police superintendents and deputy commissioners. 

Earlier in the day, Congress gave Shivakumar a petition seeking FIRs against BJP leaders for defying Covid-19 curbs. The petition also sought disciplinary action against officials who did not book cases against BJP leaders. 

