Karnataka Ola, Uber auto services 'illegal', Rapido may face action for overpricing

The Karnataka Transport Department said cab aggregators who are "illegally" providing auto-rickshaw hailing services as well as bike taxi aggregator Rapido will face action starting next week.

Senior officials in the department said cab aggregators do not have permission to hail auto rickshaw services.

"We have earlier communicated to them about the lack of licence to hail auto-rickshaws. However, considering the convenience of the travelling public, we had not taken action," an official said.

The Transport Commissioner's office has dispatched notice to Ola and Uber following complaints of overcharging.

"Companies have to respond within the three-day deadline from the date of receiving the notice. Action will be taken by the end of the next week if they fail to answer," the official added.

Sources in the department said the companies have been dodging the notices of the department by citing the ongoing legal dispute over Karnataka government's rules to regulate cab aggregators.

"The companies have not given a written reply to many of our notices. They have communicated orally that they will challenge the notices before the High Court of Karnataka. Once the matter is resolved, we can proceed to enforce the rules," a source said.

Meanwhile, officials said action against Rapido will be taken on the question of overpricing."As of now, the company has been functioning without any rules. We have been told not to initiate coercive action due to an ongoing legal dispute. However, the company will face action if it is found that they are overcharging the commuters," an official said.