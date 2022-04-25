Karnataka on course to eliminate malaria in 3 years

Karnataka is on course to eliminate malaria in the next three years as it has been reporting fewer and fewer cases of the fatal disease every year.

The state reported 13 cases of malaria in February this year, as against 76 in the same month last year. In January, the state had 17 cases compared with 123 in the corresponding month in 2021.

Karnataka has set itself the goal of eliminating malaria by 2025.

With a significant reduction in the malaria burden, the current situation in Karnataka is encouraging, said Dr Ramesh K Kaulgud, Joint Director, National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme, Directorate of Health and Family Welfare.

"The sincere efforts in terms of surveillance, treatment and integrated vector management towards achieving the elimination status and sustaining the same are on at all levels. We are hopeful that the set goal will be achieved on time in the larger interest of public health," he said.

While malaria cases usually peak during the monsoon, mainly in the coastal region, Bengaluru doesn't see many of them, said Dr S N Aravinda, Consultant, Internal Medicine, Aster RV Hospital. "People should take precautions against mosquitoes," he added. "Prevent water stagnation and avoid mosquito-breeding."

Lack of awareness about malaria symptoms remains a big barrier to quick diagnosis and treatment.

Stating that malaria is a coastal, endemic disease, Dr Manohar K N, Consultant, Internal Medicine, Manipal Hospitals, Old Airport Road, explained when malaria treatment should start.

If a patient has a high-grade fever, chills and rigor and had travelled to coastal areas or places where the disease is endemic, they should be treated for malaria, he said.

"Untreated malaria can involve multiple organs like liver, blood system, enlargement of the spleen, low haemoglobin, affect kidneys and the brain," Dr Manohar added.

Malaria can also be a problem because of drug resistance, which is common in India. In cases of severe malaria, a combination of antimalarials is used rather than a single agent. "If it is a vivax malaria, it can relapse. So we need to treat with another drug called primaquine and prevent it from relapsing," he said.

Check out latest DH videos here