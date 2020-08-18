Karnataka plans six research varsities under NEP

The state government is mulling establishing six research-oriented universities besides setting up 10 universities focused on ‘teaching’ under the Centre’s ambitious National Education Policy (NEP).

The state is also considering setting up 34 autonomous higher education institutions, said Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan, who held a high-level meeting with experts and officials from the higher education department on Monday on implementing the NEP.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar and Prof M K Sridhar, who was part of the NEP drafting committee, were also present during the meeting.

“We have already formed a task force to look into the possibilities of implementing the NEP,” Dr Ashwath Narayan said. “The committee will submit a draft report in the next four to five days. Besides, a detailed road-map on these plans will be submitted before August 29.”

The government is also considering possible changes that can be introduced into the primary and secondary education system.

“Steps will be taken for bringing changes in the education system by implementing NEP through deliberations with the task force,” the Deputy Chief Minister added.

However, during the meeting, experts said that existing law needs to be amended before implementing the NEP.

“The government has decided to achieve all the goals mentioned in the policy in a time frame of 10 years, and this has been termed “Target-2030”. The expected results should be visible by then,” said Narayan.

Consultation

Deliberations and discussions about the NEP will be held across the state and will last for a minimum of a one-year duration. The policy will be implemented by discussing and taking all stakeholders into confidence, said the minister.