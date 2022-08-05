Karnataka PSI recruitment scam: Eight more arrested

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) sleuths probing the PSI recruitment scam arrested eight more persons on Thursday.

The suspects are Bhagawanthraya Jogur, a resident of Jewargi (the first rank holder under reservation provided to Kalyana Karnataka region), Kallappa Siddappa Allapura (fourth rank holder), a constable attached to Devadurga police station, Siddugouda Sharanappa Patil (22nd rank KK region), a resident of Gowra village in Afzalpur taluk, Raviraj, Peerappa Sidnal, Srishaila Hacchada, Somanath and Vijay Kumar Gudur, according to sources.

All eight are accused of using bluetooth devices inside halls when the examination was under way. R D Patil, the main accused, reportedly ensured that they received the devices.

Acting on leads provided by those in police custody in connection with the scam, the sleuths arrested the eight suspects, added the sources.

Raviraj, Sidnal and Hacchada wrote the examination at a centre set up at Sharanabasaveshwara Arts College of Kalaburagi city, while Siddugouda Patil appeared at Sharanabasaveshwara Science College, Somanath at Godutai Engineering College and Jogur at Government Degree College near new RTO office. Gudur wrote the exam at M S Irani College, the sources explained.

Siddugouda, the brother of R D Patil's wife, is a first divisional clerk at Primary Health Centre in Mudnal of Yadgir district. The sleuths are interrogating the suspects for further details.

The PSI exams were held last October.