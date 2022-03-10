Karnataka records 181 Covid cases, two deaths

Karnataka on Wednesday registered 181 new Covid-19 cases taking the active cases in the state to 2,937.
Bengaluru Urban’s single-day tally stood at 122. All other districts reported cases in single digit.
Two deaths were reported in the day — one each from Dharwad and Mandya.
The state recorded 222 discharges, taking the total recoveries to 39,00,127. A total of 55,829 Covid tests were done on Wednesday.
The positivity rate for the day stood at 0.32% while the case fatality rate was 1.10%. As many as 1,35,360 Covid vaccine doses were administered on Wednesday as the vaccine tally swelled to 10,17,02,397 in the state.
