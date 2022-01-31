Karnataka records 24,172 Covid-19 cases, 56 deaths

Karnataka on Monday reported 24,172 new cases of Covid, 56 fatalities and 30,869 discharges. The number of cases on Sunday was 28,264.

Bengaluru Urban recorded 10,692 cases, 8,813 discharges and 12 deaths. Bengaluru Urban witnessed 12 deaths, Belagavi and Dakshina Kannada districts 6 each, Ballari 5, Hassan 4, Kalaburagi 3, Chamarajanagara, Chikkaballapura, Mandya, Mysuru, Raichur, Shivamogga, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts two each.

Mysuru recorded 1,327 cases, Tumakuru 1,090, Dharwad 1,044, Belagavi 900 and Mandya 809.

The number of active cases across the state is now 2,44,331. The positivity rate and the case fatality rate were 17.11% and 0.23 % respectively.

About 1,41,240 samples were tested, while 2,31,165 vaccine doses were administered.

