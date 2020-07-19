Karnataka records 4,120 new coronavirus cases, 91 deaths; crosses 10 lakh tests

Sunday recorded another high for the state, with 4,120 new Covid-19 cases being registered. However, it also set a new record for the number of discharges in a single day: 1,290.

The majority of new cases, discharges and deaths were all found in Bengaluru. Health officials discharged 253 patients from city hospitals, recorded 2,156 new cases and said 36 people had died. However, none of the deaths happened on Sunday.

In fact, only one of the 91 new fatalities from across the state was actually on Sunday. This was a 59-year-old man from Mysuru, who had tested Covid-19 positive on July 15.

Only three times have the statewide figures ever exceeded 4,000 and Sunday was one of them. The other two days were on July 16 and July 18, which currently holds the record of 4,537, the highest single-day spike in cases so far.

Outside Bengaluru Urban, the next largest increases were 285 cases in Dakshina Kannada, 171 in Vijayapura, 135 in Chikkaballapur, 134 in Udupi, 126 in Dharwad, 110 in Mysuru, 104 in Shivamogga, 87 in Belgavi, 73 in Ballari and 70 in Bengaluru Rural.

As many as 2,532 of Sunday’s state-wide cases are male and 1,588 female. Of these, the largest age group was made up of 951 people in their 30s (589 men, 362 women). The next highest group is 799 people in their 20s (472 men, 327 women). A total of 338 were children, including 125 toddlers under the age of 10.



Some 14.87% of the new cases were people aged 60 and above. This includes a 100-year-old woman from Ballari who was diagnosed with symptoms of Influenza-like Illness (ILI). This is the second person in the state aged 100 or above in the state to come down with Covid-19.

The other is a 100-year-old man in Bidar with symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection. Data from the Department of Health and Family Welfare shows that 156 of the new cases were admitted to private hospitals, out of which only 3.8% (or six people) were admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru.