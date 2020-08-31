Karnataka records 6,495 new Covid-19 cases; 113 dead

Karnataka reported 6,495 fresh Covid-19 cases and 113 deaths on Monday. This took the active case count to 87,235. The death toll is now 5,702 excluding 19 deaths due to non-Covid causes.

With 7,238 discharges on Monday, the state recorded more than 2.49 lakh recoveries. The total positive cases are more than 3.42 lakh in the state.

Bengaluru Urban reported 1,862 cases followed by Ballari (365), Mysuru (405) Tumakuru (316) and Chitradurga (286).

A total of 43,132 samples were tested on Monday, one of the lowest in the past few days. This includes 13,056 rapid antigen tests.