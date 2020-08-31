Karnataka records 6,495 new Covid-19 cases; 113 dead

Karnataka records 6,495 new Covid-19 cases, 113 dead

Suraksha P
Suraksha P, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 31 2020, 21:40 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2020, 01:52 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Karnataka reported 6,495 fresh Covid-19 cases and 113 deaths on Monday. This took the active case count to 87,235. The death toll is now 5,702 excluding 19 deaths due to non-Covid causes. 

With 7,238 discharges on Monday, the state recorded more than 2.49 lakh recoveries. The total positive cases are more than 3.42 lakh in the state.

Bengaluru Urban reported 1,862 cases followed by Ballari (365), Mysuru (405) Tumakuru (316) and Chitradurga (286). 

A total of 43,132 samples were tested on Monday, one of the lowest in the past few days. This includes 13,056 rapid antigen tests. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Karnataka
Covid test

What's Brewing

Earth may have been wet ever since it formed: Study

Earth may have been wet ever since it formed: Study

22-metre asteroid to pass by Earth on September 1: NASA

22-metre asteroid to pass by Earth on September 1: NASA

Donald Trump, vicar of fear and violence

Donald Trump, vicar of fear and violence

What happened in Portland? Here's what we know

What happened in Portland? Here's what we know

The Lead: Vir Das on releasing comedy specials online

The Lead: Vir Das on releasing comedy specials online

 