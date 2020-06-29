Karnataka reports 1,105 new coronavirus cases, 19 deaths

Karnataka reported marginally lesser Covid-19 cases than yesterday with 1,105 new infections. On Sunday, it had reported 1,267 cases. Bengaluru continues to be the top contributor with 738 cases.

However, the recoveries were not as many as the number of new cases. Only 176 people were discharged on Monday. The total number of discharges stands at 7,683 in the state. This brings the total number of active cases to 6,382. The new Covid-19 deaths have mounted the death toll to 226. Now the total number of patients to have tested positive for Covid-19 are 14,295 and those in the ICU are 268. 178 patients are in Bengaluru's ICUs alone.

Bengaluru reported almost as many cases as it did on Sunday, only 45 lesser. The state capital breached the 4,000 mark on Monday with 4,052 testing positive. Surprisingly, Bengaluru saw no discharges on Monday. But the state health department maintained that this was the case even on Sunday as the BBMP had not been sending discharge data to the state

and not because there were no recoveries in the state.

The city now has 3,427 active carriers of the virus and has witnessed deaths of 92 Covid-19 patients. Unlike Bengaluru that saw cases in the triple digit for the third consecutive day, 12 districts saw cases in double digit and the others in single digit. Ballari was second with 76 cases and Dakshina Kannada with 32.

12 of the 19 deaths on Monday were from Ballari, three from Bengaluru Urban, and one each from Bagalkot, Ramnagar, Dakshina Kannada and Hassan. The state for the third consecutive day withheld contact history and travel history of patients that makes it difficult to verify the existence of patient clusters and patterns of disease transmission. It is also missing in the daily analysis reports released by the state war room.

Munish Moudgil, Director, State Covid-19 War Room, said, "It's tough to trace the source of every case within two to three hours when Covid-19 positive patient was not either a contact or in quarantine. As a good number were neither, hence, field verification is needed."

"Hence, it's shown under investigation. As a new list of cases is issued daily, the discovery of source the next day isn't being noted. It's being streamlined and it could be a good idea to check source next day when some field check would have found the source. The history/source of infection column will soon be back. The health department is working on it," he added.