Karnataka reports 185 fresh Covid-19 cases

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 14 2022, 22:19 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2022, 04:20 ist

Karnataka recorded 185 Covid-19 cases on October 13, taking the state’s active caseload to 2,950, according to the state government’s official bulletin released on Friday. The day’s test positivity rate stood at 1.82%. Of the 185 cases, 116 were recorded in Bengaluru.

One death was reported from Dakshina Kannada. With this, the state’s Covid toll is now 40,250.

A total of 10,136 tests were conducted on the day.  As many as 133 people were discharged, taking the total recoveries to 40,23,300.

