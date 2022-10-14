Karnataka reports 185 fresh Covid-19 cases

Karnataka recorded 185 Covid-19 cases on October 13, taking the state’s active caseload to 2,950, according to the state government’s official bulletin released on Friday. The day’s test positivity rate stood at 1.82%. Of the 185 cases, 116 were recorded in Bengaluru.

One death was reported from Dakshina Kannada. With this, the state’s Covid toll is now 40,250.

A total of 10,136 tests were conducted on the day. As many as 133 people were discharged, taking the total recoveries to 40,23,300.